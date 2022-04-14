My Heart Goes Out To All Women Going Through Physical Abusive Relationships – Funke Oshonaike

Africa’s table tennis star, Funke Oshonaike has come out to recount her ordeal in the hands of two abusive partners. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she was a victim of domestic violence in two relationships, one from a lover while she was in the US, and the other was allegedly her ex-husband, who she stayed with for 10 years before walking out of the marriage.

Funke added that her heart goes out to all the women going through physical abusive relationships, and she urges them to get out of it asap.

Her words, ”Do you like this face??!!”

“Do you like what you’re seeing ?!!”

“Yes, that’s Funke Oshonaike OLY”

“I didn’t sleep well at all because of what I’ve been reading about Osinachi, the gospel musician that was physically abused by her husband until she lost her life!! I can’t even believe that some of you could have the guts to still be talking bad about her even In Her grave, especially you Nigerian women!!”

“Have you been physically abused before? If you’ve not been then you don’t have any idea of what physically abused women are going through, so you have no moral right to abuse them or talk about them anyhow. What they need from you is your words of encouragement, your help and your prayers.”

“I’ve been physically, emotionally and mentally abused by two different men and I know how it fell.”

“The first one was at a younger age. He didn’t only abused me , but carted away with all my money and my properties, I mean all that I worked for as a young girl. He dealt with me! I was his mugun, it was like I was charmed because all that I had was on his name !! I had to run away from him with the advice of some wonderful people around me and the advice the police gave to me. I had to start my life back when I came back from Atlanta 96. He was still waiting for me to come give him all I earned! But God delivered me from his wicked hands . Oh How much I suffered !! I was living in bondage ! I was his slave.”

“My heart goes to all the women Going through physical abusive relationships . PLEASE LEAVE NOW! You deserve better.”

“May Osinachi beautiful soul Rest In Peace.”

“Grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to tell my story. I have no regret and still proud of me.”

“Please SHARE this post. It might help someone.”