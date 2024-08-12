My Heart Will Always Be At MUFC – De Gea

Manchester United legend, David De Gea has come out to say that his heart will always be at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was simply difficult to find motivation to join a new club after playing at MUFC for 12 years, but he has finally found that with Fiorentina.

De Gea added that he never thought about retiring from football, and he definitely needed the break from football.

His words, “Man United is a top, top club and my heart will always be there. I never thought about retiring, it was just difficult to find motivation for a new chapter after 12 years at a top club like Man United… and I finally felt that at Fiorentina.”

WOW.

Manchester United Football Club, commonly referred to as Man United or simply United, is a professional football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top division in the English football league system.

Nicknamed the Red Devils, they were founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878, but changed their name to Manchester United in 1902. After a spell playing in Clayton, Manchester, the club moved to their current stadium, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Alex Ferguson and his assistant Archie Knox arrived from Aberdeen on the day of Atkinson’s dismissal, and guided the club to an 11th-place finish in the league. Despite a second-place finish in 1987–88, the club was back in 11th place the following season. Reportedly on the verge of being dismissed, Ferguson’s job was saved by victory over Crystal Palace in the 1990 FA Cup final.

The following season, Manchester United claimed their first UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup title. That triumph allowed the club to compete in the European Super Cup for the first time, where United beat European Cup holders Red Star Belgrade 1–0 at Old Trafford. The club appeared in two consecutive League Cup finals in 1991 and 1992, beating Nottingham Forest 1–0 in the second to win that competition for the first time as well.