My Husband And I Split The Bills 50/50 – Gabrielle Union

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union has come out to say that she splits the bills with her husband, Dwyane Wade despite the couple’s collective success and wealth. She recently had her say during an interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it might be weird for her to say she is the head of her household, but she and her man actually split everything 50/50 since their marriage kicked off.

Gabrielle, however, added that she tries to find her peace in her journey to ensure her financial anxiety never get the best of her.

Her words, “It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household we split everything 50/50,”

“But in the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this – there’s always this gorilla on your back – that’s like, “You better work, you better work, you better work -are you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat!”

“I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. So, I get nervous: “Oh God, that movie didn’t open, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?”‘

“And I’m trying to find peace in the journey; not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.”