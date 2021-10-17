My Husband And I Waited For A Child For A Long Time – Eve

Popular rapper, Eve is set to be a mother for the first time. The 42-year-old American lyricist recently revealed the good news online, and the world has been reacting.
According to her, she is pregnant with her first child with her husband, 49-year-old Maximillion Cooper and she is happy to announce the exciting news to the world.
Eve added that she and her husband waited for this blessing and favour for a long time.
Her words, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate