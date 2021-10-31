My Husband’s Heart Belongs To Only Me – Rosy Meurer

Popular celebrity, Rosy Meurer has come out to say that her husband’s heart belongs to her alone. She recently revealed this via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, even if Olakunle Churchill cheats on her, he’ll always come back home because she has his heart on lock.

Rosy added that her husband is all hers and she cannot be intimidated by other women.

WOW.