My Injuries Have Birthed Mental Health Struggles – Reece James

Chelsea defender, Reece James has come out to admit that 2022 has been the toughest year of his life. This is coming after suffering another injury setback on his return to action for Chelsea, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it has been very difficult dealing with injuries this year as they have led to several mental health struggles.

James added that he hopes the end of year is filled with peace, joy, and happiness for everyone else.

His words, “2022 has been the toughest year to date. I just wanted to thank you all for the support this year, none of it has gone unnoticed.”

“It’s naturally affected me mentally, but life is about dealing with the hand you’ve been dealt and that’s what I’m currently tryna do.”

“I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy, and happiness. Love you all, catch you next year.”

WOW.