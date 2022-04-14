2023: APC Will Lose Kogi With Bello’s Imposition Of Candidates – Group Warns

The All Progressive Congress, (APC) Political Alliance (APA) group has warned Governor Yahaya Bello to jettison the idea of imposing unpopular candidates on the people of Kogi State ahead of the 2023 general election.

The group, while lamenting the recent political wrangling in the Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress said the alleged imposition of unpopular candidates by Governor Bello could make the party lose all elective seats in the state to opposition parties.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, the group’s spokesman, Shehu Mustapha stressed that, Governor Bello’s recent stand to force unpopular candidates on the people will divide the party, and make it difficult for the APC to win elections in 2023.

Mustapha said, “I can authoritatively state that the Governor had already compiled a list of anointed candidates from the three senatorial districts.

“He had compiled the APC state executives to anoint the same candidates for various elective positions.

“The State party chairman, Abdullahi Bello should stop deceiving the public by saying APC will not impose candidates. We have the list of the already anointed candidates which we would make public soon”.

Mustapha, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other national leaders of the APC to prevail on Governor Bello, to save the fortunes of the party in Kogi State.

He said, “for the party to win in the 2023 general elections, the national leaders should compel Governor Bello to allow the most popular candidates, who will be selected by the majority of the party members and delegates to emerge as flag-bearers”.