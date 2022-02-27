    Login
    Subscribe

    My Legs Hurt A Little After My Accident In Lekki – Burna Boy

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Burna Boy has come out to announce that he was involved in an accident in Lekki. He recently revealed that the incident happened on Saturday evening, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Burna Boy
    Burna Boy

    According to him, he was riding in his Ferrari when he had the accident, and his legs hurt a little.

    He added that people were more interested in filming him after the accident instead of helping him.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News