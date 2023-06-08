My Man Is The Definition Of A Real Man – Nkechi Blessing

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has come out to celebrate her man on social media. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she can only appreciate her lover for the positive impact he has had on her life since they started dating.

Nkechi added that he is the definition of a real man and she will love him forever.

Her words, “They think maturity is determined by age or how much money you have. Shout out to the man who came into my life and changed me into a grown-ass woman. How I wish these so-called grown men can learn from you. You are the true definition of a real MAN… Love you to pieces, mine.”

WOW.