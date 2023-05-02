My Reaction Towards Paul Tierney Was Borne Out Of Anger And Emotions – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to diffuse his row with referee, Paul Tierney during his team’s win over Tottenham last weekend. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the situation was borne out of emotion and anger, and he takes responsibility because he did not behave like a leader should.

Klopp added that he simply expected a yellow card when Tierney walked up to him, but he saw a red.

His words, “The whole situation should not have happened at all. It was out of emotion, out of anger, which is never a good leader for the things you do. That’s why I celebrated the way I celebrated. There was a situation with a foul on Mo [Salah], which was directly in front of my eyes. Then another free-kick and then the [Richarlison] goal. Then a minute later we score, which is usually a moment you should just be happy, but unfortunately I was still kind of angry, which led to the way I celebrated.”

“I didn’t say anything wrong. I was shouting, ‘without you, without you’ which doesn’t really make a lot of sense. I couldn’t get close to the fourth official, but I already turned in his direction which was not right. Then I felt my muscle!”

“Paul Tierney came over to me and I didn’t expect a red card at all. I expected a yellow card. He said to me ‘for me it’s a red card, but because of him [John Brooks] it’s yellow’. That’s what I understood. He showed me a yellow card and smiled in my face. That’s it. I was like ‘red card for what?!’ and stood there.”