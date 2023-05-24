My Daughters Never Get Mad Over Being Honest About Their Relationships – Sylvester Stallone

Popular Hollywood actor, Sylvester Stallone has come out to say that he writes break up texts for his daughters. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would suggest more young girls going to their fathers to write a breakup text for the men they want to break up with, since they know the gender better.

Stallone added that his daughters never get mad for being honest about their relationships.

His words, “I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men. I’m telling you.”

“And they never get mad for being honest.”

“We’re like, ‘Oh, this [guy] is a good egg. We’re gonna bring him home.’ And [our dad] is always standoffish. [He] stands in the corner, doesn’t say anything … just to intimidate.”

WOW.