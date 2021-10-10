My Relationship With MC Oluomo Has Ended – Ehi Ogbebor

Popular Interior decorator, Ehi Ogbebor has come out to confirm that her relationship with the Chairman of Lagos State chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers, MC Oluomo has ended. She recently revealed this via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she has a new man and anyone claiming to be married to him should provide evidence or forever hold their peace.

Ehi added that she and her husband are 2 divorced souls and no one can tell her otherwise.

