I Told Kevin De Bruyne To Not Rush Things Vs Real Madrid – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to explain his heated exchange with Kevin De Bruyne during the game vs Real Madrid. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, City began to force the play in the second half after going 2-0 up, and De Bruyne made 3 transitions that weren’t necessary for the team during the game.

Pep added that the lack of composure in the game made him try to intervene through the touchline, prompting KDB to respond.

His words, “At 2-0 we rushed a lot. Right after the break [Ilkay] Gundogan lost a ball, Kevin made three transitions that weren’t necessary and we rushed a lot when we had to do the opposite, sink them and turn them, sink them and turn them. But it’s normal. It gets close, you rush, and it has cost us more, although in general we have had an extraordinary game.”