My Viral Massage Video Was Out Of Character – Don Jazzy

Popular music executive, Don Jazzy has come out to open up on how his viral massage video affected his relationship with women. He recently had his say during an interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the controversial video got him in trouble with his followers, particularly his female admirers, as many of them were disappointed in him for massaging a lady’s buttocks publicly.

Don Jazzy added that the clip was actually out of character and it did not sit well with his admirers.

His words, “You’re a nosy interviewer. A lot of people didn’t like the massage video that I did. There was a massage video that I did, I was promoting my music. Ehn, some people did not like that I was massaging bum bum.”

“I feel like a lot of people were not happy about that. I have different reasons why I feel like some people were not happy about it. One was that it was very shocking considering that it was out of character.”

“Normally, I don’t normally do that. Number two, obviously I have been in the game for a long time. So to an extent, I do have people that admire me, like women. So jealousy wan kill some of them so they just started getting angry.”

“Jealousy can lead you to be more angry na. Jealousy can make you to be more angry.”

“Them dey toast me like that? [laughs]. Well, yes. There were some people that were angry. Ah! E pained them well well. Ah! “Oh my god. I’m crushed. My crush has crushed me.” Some people unfollowed me, but they followed me back. Things like that.”

