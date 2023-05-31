My Wife Is A Rare Human Being – Francis Duru

Nollywood actor, Francis Duru has come out to celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, they’ve cried and laughed together during years of marriage, and he can only describe her as a rare human.

Francis added that he is a very blessed man to find a women who considers him her friend and lover.

His words, “How else do I say I have been a blessed man.

Like a joke we have been stuck together for two decades…..in freindship and love …we have cried together,wiped each other’s tears..laughed together ..counselled each other…what a rare human you have been…at peace always..mother of our three bundles of joy..my friend..sister,confidant..succor source..how you make marriage so easy..20 years together Dox thank you my dear wife..it can only be God and we give Him thanks..thank you for all you do..for your sacrifices to make sure we are fine…tnx for your unending love…it will always be you my love…as we celebrate 20 years of marital bliss..we pray the lord open up more decades of bliss to us..tnx Dox thanks to the wonderful kids you have given me …for the warmth they exude.Adokiye God bless the day I found you.Happy 20th anniversary my love.”

WOW.

