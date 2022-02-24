    Login
    My Wife Is My Queen – Sammie Okposo

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo and his wife, Ozioma are currently on a baecation in Cancun, Mexico. He recently shared the news on his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    His words, ”Me and my Queen
    we outside
    chilling in Cancun Mexico.”

