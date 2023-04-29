My Wife Knows I’m Addicted To Cleaning – David Beckham

Ex-Manchester United midfielder, David Beckham has come out to share how he is dealing with his OCD. Recall that OCD is a mental health condition where a person has obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors.

According to Beckham, he cleans his kitchen so well that it is continually sparkling clean and his wife appreciates him a lot for it.

David added that he even goes as far as cleaning the candles when everyone has gone to bed.

His words, “I clean it so well, I’m not sure it’s actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty.”

“The fact that when everyone’s in bed I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy.”

“I clip the candle wick, I clean the glass, that’s my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle… I know, it’s weird.”