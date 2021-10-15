N469.4 billion 2022 budget proposed by Delta state government.

The Delta State Government, through the State Executive Council (EXCO), has proposed the sum of N469.4 billion for the 2022 fiscal year, while Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the projected budget is expected to be N75 billion to N80 billion.

This was established by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, and Economic Planning State Executive, Dr Barry Pere-Gbe, on Thursday, in Asaba after the EXCO meeting, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The State Government revealed that it had arrived at the N469.4 billion mark after a thorough review of the initial N425 billion indicative budget size earlier proposed.

The State EXCO added that it also increased assumptions around the capital receipts and borrowings to sufficiently fund their expenditure side, and that the government had resolved to grow their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the projected N75 billion to N80 billion, in order to fund the N469.4 billion 2022 budget.

They added that the 2022 budget would be used to fund facilities in the new universities, facility procurement in the Ministry of Health, and procurement and funding contracts around the Education Ministry.