Nagelsmann Isn’t A Better Option Than Lampard As Permanent Manager – Richard Keys

Chelsea’s pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann as Frank Lampard’s permanent successor is baffling, Richard Keys has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not understand what Julian Nagelsmann has as a manager that Lampard does not have, especially because the Chelsea legend even knows the club inside out.

Nagelsmann added that even the German coach winning a Bundesliga title means nothing because it is a given for Bayern Munich teams anyway.

His words, “One of the candidates is Julian Nagelsmann. What has he got that the Chelsea legend that is Frank Lampard has not?”

“A guy that knows the club inside out, a guy that Chelsea fans think the world of. What has Nagelsmann done? Okay, he’s won the Bundesliga, but he’d be hard pushed not to as Bayern Munich coach, but nothing else. So what makes him preferible? Is it because he’s German? Young? Rides a skateboard?”

Andy Gray added, “What makes Nagelsmann better, I don’t know. Modern day owners of English Premier League clubs have a fixation with a foreign name, a foreign coach, that they would be better and be better equipped. [That they] bring a brand of football that we can’t produce [with] British coaches, which is a nonsense. But there can be no other reason that Nagelsmann should be rated higher than Frank. Yes, he’s won a Bundesliga title, but you’re right, you’d be hard pushed not to with Bayern Munich.”