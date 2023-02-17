Naira crisis, fuel scarcity, plot to truncate our democracy – AA Chairman

The Action Alliance Party (AA), has advised Nigerians not to allow themselves be used by enemies of the country through the fuel scarcity and inability of the citizens to access the new Naira note.

The National Chairman of the Party, Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje, made the appeal on a live program on Group Zero aired by Procyon Radio and TV stations in Kaduna.

He said, “We must stand resolute against all forces that will make Nigeria truncate the hard-earned democracy that has come to stay in the country.

“It is a time that all Nigerians will unite to overcome any challenge that might pose a threat to the success of the forthcoming general elections We should as patriotic Nigerians employ all means to see the progress of democracy in the country.”

He said the deadline given for the old notes would affect Nigerians socially and economically and the most vulnerable people in the country.

Omo-Aje berated the federal government for the scarcity of three newly redesigned Naira notes, saying he believes that President Muhammadu Buhari was misled to approve the policy, advising that steps must be taken by the government to bring relief to the suffering the people are going through.

He explained that the whole scenario was part of a long-term agenda of the enemies of Nigerians starting with disobedience to court judgment by INEC, stressing that the government should evolve other means to quickly ameliorate the suffering of the citizens.

This policy (Naira redesign) and scarcity of fuel, according to him are targeted at making people angry so that they would demonstrate as a way of cancelling the elections thereby introducing an interim government,

“Those supporting this kind of thing are enemies of Nigeria. I believe that they did not tell President Buhari the correct thing,”

The AA Chairman reiterated that the real threat to the 2023 elections is the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and those sabotaging the Naira design and fuel supply, calling on the government to take decisive steps against them to save the country from total collapse.