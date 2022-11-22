Your Negative Reactions Will Not Make Me Give Up Being A DJ – Tolanibaj

Popular reality star, Tolanibaj has come out to respond to those criticizing her new career path. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it has been very shocking to describe the amount of vile comment she has received from grown men and women after she announced that she is now a disc jockey.

Tolani added that if they think their negative comments will discourage the new path she chose for herself, they are wrong.

Her words, “If you think your negative comments will discourage my new DJ career path, you’ve thought wrong.”

“It’s also baffling when I read vile comments from grown men & women who ought to be ashamed of themselves. You troll hardworking public figures online when you have no food on your table? Idiots.”

“If you have nothing encouraging to say to a person, learn to keep your dirty mouth shut. Avoid projecting your misery onto others.”

WOW.