It Has Been 10 Beautiful Years As A Married Man – Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has proposed to his wife again as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. He recently shared a video that captured the moment he went on his knees to ask his woman, Damilola to marry him all over again, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it has been ten beautiful years of marriage with his wife and he is proud to say he has a woman who is ready to go to battle with him.

Deyemi added that he expects them to keep going against the world together because they are meant to not be apart.

His words, “It’s been 10 beautiful years, we have got two beautiful boys. I didn’t really know what I was saying will you marry me? I didn’t know what Will you marry me meant’. I didn’t know that it meant will you journey with me? Would you do battle with me? We may go against the world together, would we dream together? Would we live together? Cry together, do everything together. And so today, ten years later, I am going to ask the question again, will you say yes again?”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.