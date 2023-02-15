Naira scarcity: Sack CBN Gov, Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

The camp of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s campaign Director of Media and Publicity, said Emefiele should be sacked because Nigerians don’t deserve his bumbler.

Onanuga made the call while responding to a Twitter user who noted that naira redesign was not APC’s policy.

@DeeOneAyekooto shared news of banks collecting enough new notes.

He wrote: “This is NOT APC Policy. This is not Tinubu’s Manifesto.”

Responding, Onanuga tweeted: “This was then under Major General Muhammadu Buhari. There was no suffering then to get new notes.

“PMB, sack Emefiele now. Nigeria doesn’t deserve this bumbler in CBN.”

In 2022, CBN introduced the redesigned N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

CBN had fixed January 31 for the mopping up of the old naira notes. But, the deadline was extended to February 10 following public outcry by Nigerians.

However, Nigerians have been witnessing naira scarcity following the deadline by CBN for the mopping of the naira notes.

Banks had claimed they haven’t received enough supply of the new naira notes from the CBN to end the scarcity.