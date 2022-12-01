Napoli Can Replace Osimhen – D’Amico

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen can leave the club if an unmissable offer is presented, Italian agent, D’Amico has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the Nigerian can depart the Italian league if a stunning offer is presented because Napoli are good at finding replacements.

He added that it is still early to say what the future of the Osimhen will be, but anything is possible.

His words, “The epilogue of the current league will be crucial. If an unmissable offer comes, it is not impossible that Victor can leave, especially if Giuntoli [Napoli sporting director] will find an important alternative soon.”

“It is still early to say what the future of the Nigerian will be, but the sporting director is very good at replacing apparently irreplaceable players. See Kim and Kvara (Kvaratskhelia), which are doing great replacing Koulibaly and Insigne.”