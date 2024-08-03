NBA Dutse Condemns Vandalism in Jigawa and Calls for Accountability

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dutse Branch, has issued a strong condemnation of the recent vandalism and looting in Jigawa State, attributing these actions to hoodlums posing as protesters.

The association has expressed deep concern over the destruction of both government infrastructure and private businesses that occurred during the unrest on August 1, 2024.

In a statement released from Dutse, the NBA branch chairman, Mustapha Mohammed Kashim Esq., voiced shock and dismay at what he described as “the unpatriotic and riotous acts of some unscrupulous elements.”

The statement detailed the extensive damage inflicted upon critical state and local government assets, as well as private properties that were criminally targeted and looted.

“The branch expresses its profound sympathy to the government and people of Jigawa State for the unfortunate events and commends Governor Namadi Danmodi’s decisive action to impose a curfew,” said Kashim.

This measure was crucial in curtailing the further spread of criminal activities perpetrated by these hoodlums.”

The NBA also praised the professionalism demonstrated by the state’s security agencies in managing the situation.

Their effective intervention played a key role in containing the violence and preventing further damage.

In light of the events, the association has called on the Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State to ensure that all individuals involved in the unrest are identified and brought to justice.

The NBA emphasised the importance of swift legal action to prosecute those responsible for the destruction and looting.

This, they believe, will serve as a strong deterrent against future incidents of similar nature.

The statement highlighted the NBA’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that such acts of violence are met with appropriate legal consequences.

By holding perpetrators accountable, the association aims to reinforce the importance of respecting public and private property and maintaining order within the community.

The recent disturbances have raised concerns about the broader implications for public safety and the stability of local governance.

The NBA’s response underscores the necessity for coordinated efforts between governmental authorities, security agencies, and community leaders to address the root causes of unrest and prevent further outbreaks of violence.

As Jigawa State begins to recover from the upheaval, the NBA’s condemnation and call for justice reflect a broader commitment to safeguarding democratic processes and ensuring that lawful avenues for expressing grievances are respected.

The association’s stance serves as a reminder of the need for constructive dialogue and lawful protest mechanisms, rather than resorting to violence and destruction.

The restoration of peace and security in Jigawa State will depend on the continued vigilance of all stakeholders, including law enforcement, government officials, and civil society organisations.

The NBA’s involvement and advocacy play a crucial role in reinforcing the rule of law and promoting a safe and stable environment for all residents.