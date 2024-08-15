NDLEA’s Fight Against Drug Trafficking in Plateau State: Governor Mutfwang Pledges Support

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intensified its efforts in combating drug trafficking and abuse across Plateau State, with significant achievements reported over the last two years.

Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retired), the NDLEA Chairman, recently disclosed that the agency had seized an astounding 6,975.6 kilogrammes of illicit drugs in the state during this period.

His remarks came during a meeting in Abuja with Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who visited to discuss further collaboration in tackling the drug menace.

The seized substances included dangerous drugs such as cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, among others. These seizures have led to the arrest of 1,720 suspects, with 156 convictions already secured, while numerous other cases are still pending in court.

Marwa’s disclosure highlights the agency’s robust crackdown on the drug trade in Plateau State, an issue that has severely impacted the social fabric of the region.

Marwa took the opportunity to commend Governor Mutfwang for his proactive stance on peace, security, and public safety in Plateau State.

The NDLEA Chairman acknowledged the governor’s efforts in fostering an environment that discourages drug-related activities and promotes the well-being of the citizens.

To further strengthen the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, Marwa urged the governor to consider establishing a standard rehabilitation centre within the state.

Such a facility would provide much-needed support to those struggling with addiction, helping them to reintegrate into society as productive citizens.

Additionally, Marwa recommended the activation of drug control committees at the state, local government, and community levels.

These committees would play a critical role in the agency’s drug demand reduction strategy, working closely with the NDLEA to curb the spread of substance abuse.

Moreover, Marwa suggested that Governor Mutfwang implement a drug testing policy across schools, homes, and communities in Plateau State.

This policy would serve as a preventive measure, identifying potential drug users early and providing them with the necessary intervention before their habits escalate into more severe issues.

Such an approach would also deter the youth from experimenting with drugs, reducing the overall demand for illicit substances in the state.

Governor Mutfwang, in his response, praised Brigadier General Marwa’s leadership and the remarkable transformation of the NDLEA since he took over as chairman in 2021.

The governor noted that Marwa’s tenure has been marked by a renewed vigour and determination in the agency’s operations, making it increasingly difficult for drug traffickers and dealers to operate with impunity.

“We’ve closely followed your performance, and it’s evident that NDLEA has become more effective and relentless in its fight against drug trafficking since your leadership began,” Governor Mutfwang stated.

He acknowledged the profound impact that drug abuse and the illegal drug trade have had on Plateau State, expressing a deep concern for the future if these issues are not addressed comprehensively.

Mutfwang also pointed out the importance of addressing not just the demand for drugs but also the supply chain.

While significant efforts have been made to target drug users and reduce demand, the governor emphasised the need for a more balanced approach that also disrupts the supply of drugs into the state.

By focusing on both ends of the spectrum—supply and demand—the state can make substantial progress in its fight against drug abuse.

Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaborating closely with the NDLEA to eradicate the drug menace in Plateau State.

He expressed his willingness to strengthen the cooperation between the state government and the agency, particularly in the areas of intelligence sharing and joint operations.

“On our part as a state, we are committed to working alongside you to bring this menace down to the barest minimum,” he assured Marwa.

The governor’s visit to the NDLEA headquarters signifies a renewed partnership aimed at enhancing the safety and security of Plateau State.

As both the state government and the NDLEA continue to pool their resources and expertise, there is hope that the scourge of drug trafficking and abuse in Plateau will be significantly reduced, paving the way for a healthier, safer, and more prosperous community.

This collaboration between the NDLEA and the Plateau State government stands as a model for other regions in Nigeria facing similar challenges, demonstrating the power of unified efforts in the fight against drug-related crimes.

With sustained commitment from all stakeholders, the vision of a drug-free Plateau State—and indeed Nigeria—can become a reality.