    Ned Nwoko Should Stop Disrespecting Southern Christian Men Who Are Contented With One Wife – Uche Maduagwu

    Nollywood actress, Uche Maduagwu has come out to slam billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko over his comments on polygamy. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels
    Recall that Ned who got married to Regina Daniels years ago blamed southern Nigerian men for contributing to prostitution in society by shunning polygamy.

    Reacting today, Uche revealed that it is good that polygamy works for the billionaire politician, but he should stop disrespecting Southern Christian men who are contented with one wife.

    He added that if the politician is proud of his polygamous family, he should carry his other wives to his campaigns and not only Regina.

    WOW.

