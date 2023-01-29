Newcastle Is The Right Step For My Career – Gordon

Newcastle United have come out to confirm the signing of Anthony Gordon. The forward is set to arrive at St James’ Park from Everton in a £40 million ($50m) deal, and fans have been reacting.

According to Gordon, he was convinced that Newcastle is the club for him immediately he heard of their interest, and he feels blessed to be about to play in the city and in front of the club’s fanbase.

He added that playing under Howe will also suit his game because Newcastle is heading in the right direction.

His words, “Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me. I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction. I feel like it’s a really big step. People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club’s going, I can really excel here.”