Next Season Will Be The Toughest League In EPL History – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that the club must strengthen in the transfer market if they are to become Premier League champions next season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes next season is going to be the toughest league in Premier League history because all the teams will boost their squad to compete till the very end.

Arteta added that the reality is that you need to have the best squad to win the EPL title.

His words, “Next season is going to be the toughest league in Premier League history,”

“Why? It already was last year. I’ve been here [England] for 22 years and I’ve never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organisation, so many resources, so many good coaches.”

“That’s the level and to win the Premier League you have to be the best. That’s why you have to strengthen.”

“To this day, it still hurts me deep inside not to have won the Premier League after 10 months of fighting with City,”

“There were three or four injuries to important players and from then on, everything got complicated. When we had the full team, we were consistent. As soon as problems came, it wasn’t enough for us.”

“Our opponent was the best team in the world, the best squad in the world, the best coach in the world.”

“We had no choice but to accept it and shake hands with the champion.”