Neymar Is Available To Face South Korea – Tite

Neymar is available for Brazil’s World Cup last-16 match against South Korea on Monday, Tite has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Neymar has been training with the team recently, and if everything goes according to plan with the training, he’ll play soon.

Tite added that the PSG forward is definitely his main man at the tournament and he trusts him to not let the country down.

His words, “Neymar will train today in the afternoon and if he trains well he will play.”

Recall that Neymar had this to say after the injury, “Nothing in my life came easy and I’ve always had to work for my dreams and goals. I have never wished anyone anything bad and always helped who needed.”

“I’m injured, yes it’s not nice, it will hurt but I’m sure I will have the chance to come back because I’ll do everything possible to help my country, my team-mates and myself.”