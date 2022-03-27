Nigeria advances on low-carbon emission agenda

The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), the Federal Ministry of Environment and the British High Commission, Abuja have jointly launched an updated version of the Nigeria Energy Calculator 2050 (NECAL 2050), a bespoke energy and emissions model to assist Nigeria in achieving its climate goals.

Present version of the NECAL 2050 Calculator – a tool that allows users to trial different options for reducing emissions at a faster rate and to build a pathway that meets long-term emission targets to 2050.

The facility is designed to help industries and the energy sector to set their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, as well as to identify realistic solutions, which support the implementation of Nigeria’s climate commitments, also known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The update – the first in Africa – was delivered under the UK Government’s international 2050 Calculator programme, which is funded by the UK’s International Climate Finance, and was led by global engineering, management and development consultancy Mott MacDonald, and a consortium which includes Imperial College, Climate and Ricardo.

British High Commission, in a statement made available to The Guardian, said: “Nigeria has submitted updated NDCs, which include new mandates for industries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

“The new NECAL 2050 Calculator reflects the prevailing policies, ongoing efforts in energy supply and demand, and proposes reference scenarios on energy production and consumption and greenhouse gas emissions from 2015 to 2050.

“The new version includes updates to six sectors: Transport, buildings, industry, CO2 removal & gases, electricity and land, and bioenergy & waste,” it stated.

British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing CB said: “The launch of the Nigeria Energy Calculator 2050 further strengthens bilateral collaboration between the UK and Nigeria on the clean energy transition.

“Nigeria’s energy sector accounts for 60 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions and the sector is also key to the delivery of Nigeria’s many development priorities; it is therefore critical to understand the options that are available to reduce emissions while matching energy supply and demand.

“I look forward to seeing the NECAL2050 tool supporting different sectors of government to design and deliver high-quality policies that enhance the conditions for strong governance, growth, job creation and poverty reduction.”

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu said: “This is an energy planning tool that enables choices in energy development pathway to be examined, along with its environmental consequences.

“The NECAL2050 model should form part of our national energy planning tools. This will be used in planning energy needs for Nigeria’s Vision 2050 and beyond. This will reflect Nigeria’s commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable energy utilization,” he stated.

Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor said: “As we gather to launch the 2nd Edition of the Nigeria Energy Calculator NECAL2050, I am more elated knowing that the completion of this policy tool could not have come at a better time than now.

“The commitment of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to global climate protocols and recent declaration at the UNFCCC Conference of Parties in Glasgow on meeting net-zero emissions by 2060 is unwaivering. Towards this end, the Ministry as the national coordinating body of climate activities will leverage this tool for policy and decision making for the implementation of Nigeria’s long-term strategy for climate change under the Paris Agreement, as well as identify realistic solutions towards supporting the implementation of Nigeria’s NDCs.”

Senior climate and sustainability consultant for Mott MacDonald and programme country manager for Nigeria, Jessica Brislin-Higgs, noted: “Nigeria is a pioneer – it is the first African country to produce an updated Calculator model. We would like to acknowledge the expertise and diligence of the core technical team at the Energy Commission of Nigeria, with support from the Federal Ministry of Environment, who have worked tirelessly on this project. These efforts are highly appreciated and will go far towards changing the trajectory of sustainable development in Nigeria.”