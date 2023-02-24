Nigeria Decides 2023: Yahaya Bello greatest threat to free, fair election – Adeyanju

As Nigerians file out to decide their next president, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been described as the greatest threat to a free and fair election in Nigeria.

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, made the remark while accusing Bello of cutting three major roads to the opposition stronghold in the state.

On Thursday, the Kogi State Government, said the excavation of some roads in Kogi Central was a deliberate security measure.

The state government said the measure was to restrict criminals from using the roads to cause havoc.

This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

However, Adeyanju tweeted: “Yahaya Bello one of the greatest threat to free and fair elections in Nigeria is alleged to have cut off 3 major roads in my state just to perpetrate electoral fraud.”

“Dear Africa and the rest of the world, a governor in Nigeria called Yahaya Bello who has stolen Kogi State dry and his wife and family members are facing several corruption charges has cut off major roads linking to the opposition stronghold ahead of the election,” he alleged.