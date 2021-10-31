Nigeria needs to invest about $3.09 billion in refinery projects – Mele kyari

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who disclosed this at the 15th Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa Downstream Week, said Nigeria’s petroleum product demand would grow to 17.3 million metric tons by 2025, up from the 15.1 million MT in 2020.

He said investment opportunities worth nearly $3.097 billion currently exist in the country’s condensate refineries’ space.

According to him, between $1.6 billion and $2.7 billion was required by the corporation to improve the supply and distribution of petroleum products, revamp Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) infrastructure, and build Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plants in the country