Nigeria Protests Persist for Third Consecutive Day

Protests against poor governance in Nigeria have entered their third consecutive day, with demonstrators calling for an end to economic hardship and corruption.

The protests, which have spread nationwide, have garnered significant attention on social media, with many users expressing support for the demonstrators and advocating for change.

The government’s response to the demonstrations has been mixed, with some officials supporting while others taking a more critical stance. Protesters have also reported issues with internet connectivity, hindering their ability to organise and communicate effectively.

The protests have unfortunately been marked by reports of violence, with 13 protesters reported killed by security operatives. As the unrest continues, Nigeria’s call for substantial political and economic reforms grows louder.