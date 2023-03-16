Nigeria: Tinubu reveals type of government he’ll form

Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, has said his focus is to form a government of national competence rather than that of national unity to address Nigeria’s challenges.

Tinubu said this in a statement personally signed on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “As your incoming president, I accept the task before me. There has been talk of a government of national unity, my aim is higher than that. I seek a government of national competence.

“In selecting my government, I shall not be weighed down by considerations extraneous to ability and performance. The day for political gamesmanship is long gone.

“I shall assemble competent men and women and young people from across Nigeria to build a safer, more prosperous and just Nigeria.”

Tinubu was declared the winner of the Feb. 25 Presidential election by the INEC.

He defeated close rivals, the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and LP’s Peter Obi.

The former Lagos State governor has since received his Certificate of Return from INEC.

Tinubu is expected to be sworn in as the next President of Nigeria in a few weeks’ time, replacing President Muhammadu Buhari.