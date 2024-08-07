Nigeria Will Not Be Changed In One Day And By One Man – Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has come out to respond to Nigerians who attacked her for speaking against violence during the ongoing End Bad Governance protest. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she does not understand people saying she only blasted the violent protests because she is privileged, because that reality does not stop her from knowing her nanny needs to be paid extra and her gateman has to be catered for amid the economic insecurity.

Regina added that the point remains that Nigeria cannot be changed in a day and not by one man.

Her words, “Hoisting the Russian flag! Is that what we want? Mind you, whatever happens in the North can get to you. I preached against violence and ignorant Nigerians said it’s because I am privileged and opportune. Yes the fact remains that I am privileged and opportuned but that doesn’t stop me from understanding that my nanny needs to be paid extra or that my gateman or my cooks need to be catered for because of insecurity and extra bills to be paid in Nigeria.

The point remains that Nigeria cannot be changed in a day and not by one man. I am not speaking for the government, neither am I speaking for you people to love me because I don’t need it. I am just stating the obvious fact and that is the truth.

The earlier we all realize that this protest is turning into something else, the better for us all.”

WOW.

