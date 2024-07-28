Nigerian Men No Longer Care About A Woman That Can Cook – Soso Soberekon

Popular socialite, Soso Soberekon has come out to advise women to make money. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, a woman who can cook is no longer appealing to Nigerian men, and majority of them are now trying to be with rich women.

Soso added that women who can cook but have no money will likely die single at this rate.

His words, “You will d!e single with your cooking skills my sister, go make money. #sadbuttrue.”

