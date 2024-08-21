Nigerian Students in Russia Face Imminent Deportation Due to Passport Renewal Crisis

A number of Nigerian students, including those hailing from Niger State, are facing the dire prospect of deportation from Moscow, Russia, due to their inability to renew their international passports.

This alarming situation has arisen from a reported shortage of materials required for printing new passports, leaving many students in a precarious position.

These students, who are currently pursuing their undergraduate studies in Russia, have reportedly contacted their families in Nigeria, expressing their fears of being deported if they fail to renew their travel documents in time.

The imminent expiration of their green cards has compounded the anxiety, as they have been unable to secure renewals due to the apparent unavailability of passport materials at the Nigerian Immigration Service office in Russia.

The situation has sparked significant concern among the parents of these students, who are now scrambling to find a solution to prevent their children from being forcibly returned to Nigeria.

One such parent, Yakubu Tauheed Bina, expressed his frustration and anxiety over the situation.

Speaking to journalists in Minna, Bina revealed the financial burden that would be incurred if his son were forced to return to Nigeria solely to renew his passport.

“For my son to travel back to Nigeria and renew his passport, it would cost us over N5 million,” Bina lamented.

He also questioned the Nigerian Embassy in Russia’s apparent inability to resolve this pressing issue, raising concerns about whether the federal government is adequately funding its embassy in Moscow.

The potential deportation of these students has highlighted a broader issue affecting Nigerians living and studying abroad: the challenges associated with renewing and obtaining travel documents in a timely manner.

The current situation in Russia has brought to the forefront the urgent need for the Nigerian government to address the systemic issues within its passport renewal processes, particularly for citizens residing in foreign countries.

Bina and other concerned parents have appealed to both the federal and state governments to intervene promptly.

They are calling for immediate action to ensure that their children, as well as other Nigerians studying or living abroad, can renew their passports without facing the threat of deportation.

The parents stressed that it is imperative for the government to provide adequate resources and support to Nigerian embassies and consulates worldwide, ensuring they can meet the needs of citizens in their respective countries.

The plight of these students also underscores the importance of maintaining efficient and reliable consular services for Nigerians abroad.

A well-functioning embassy or consulate is crucial not only for handling routine administrative tasks, such as passport renewals, but also for providing support in times of crisis.

The current situation in Russia suggests that there may be underlying issues within the Nigerian diplomatic missions that need to be urgently addressed.

Moreover, the impact of this crisis extends beyond the immediate threat of deportation.

For many of these students, the disruption of their education and the potential loss of their academic standing could have long-term consequences.

The financial and emotional toll on their families is also significant, as they are faced with the daunting task of navigating a complex and costly process to ensure their children can continue their studies without interruption.

In light of these challenges, it is crucial for the Nigerian government to act swiftly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service, must ensure that Nigerian embassies and consulates are adequately equipped to handle passport renewals and other essential services.

Such includes ensuring a steady supply of materials needed for passport production, as well as streamlining the renewal process to prevent similar crises in the future.

Furthermore, the government should consider implementing contingency plans for situations where passport renewals cannot be processed in a timely manner.

This could involve issuing temporary travel documents or extending the validity of existing passports under certain circumstances.

Such measures would provide much-needed relief to citizens facing passport-related issues abroad.

As the situation in Russia continues to unfold, the Nigerian government must take decisive action to protect the interests of its citizens.

The potential deportation of these students serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining strong and effective diplomatic ties, as well as the need for a responsive and efficient consular service.

Only through concerted efforts can the government ensure that Nigerian students and citizens abroad are not left vulnerable to such crises in the future.