Nigerians should take advantage of Continuous Voters Registration – Niger CAN Chairman

Catholic Bishop of Kotangora Diocese, Niger State, Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna has called on Nigerians who are yet to be captured in the voters register to take advantage of the recent court ruling ordering Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to continue the suspended Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Rev Bulus, who is the new Chairman of the Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), made the call during his familiarization visit to the leadership of the Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Correspondents Chapel in Minna.

Speaking to journalists, he said: “As you already know, we are in a critical period of our nation’s history, as insecurity of life and property lingers and with the 2023 general elections approaching, we urge you to remain resolute in your reportage”.

On the purpose of his visit, the cleric said: “The reason for my visit is to first, thank you for the unflinching support and coverage you have accorded CAN Niger State. Since my emergence as Chairman, I, my executive members and the entire Christendom have enjoyed tremendous support and coverage from your organisations. As a religious Body, we have enjoyed a superlative relationship and we want that to continue”.

Rev. Yohanna solicited for more synergy and cooperation between CAN and members of the Chapel, saying, “this is because journalists are a major stakeholder.”

The Niger State CAN chairman then urged members of the public who have not registered to register, especially with the recent court order handed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately resume the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) until 90 days before the 2023 general election.

To the journalist, he said: “I want you to help us through your medium sensitize the general public and those of registration age who are yet to get registered.”

He further called on them to adhere strictly to professionalism with responsible journalism that will enable the electorates to make informed choices among the candidates contesting various elective positions.

Rev. Yohanna added:” I want to use this opportunity to call on the government to hasten the employment of more journalists, and of course engage more staff into other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).”