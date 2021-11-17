NIMC implores NIS to check through other identity verification channels

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has urged the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) to verify the identity of passport applicants using other alternative channels.

In a statement yesterday, which depicts possible response to claims by NIS that NIMC was responsible for the delay in the issuance of passports to Nigerians, the Commission, said in the past one year, NIMC has launched improved NIN slip with QR Code and MobileID app to ensure that alternative channels for identity verification are provided.

Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, in the statement, said these new channels put personal identity back in the hands of the ID holder and allows for easier and quick verification by simply scanning the barcode.