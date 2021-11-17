    Login
    Subscribe

    NIMC implores NIS to check through other identity verification channels

    Business Matters By No Comments1 Min Read

    The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has urged the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) to verify the identity of passport applicants using other alternative channels.

    NIMC
    NIMC

    In a statement yesterday, which depicts possible response to claims by NIS that NIMC was responsible for the delay in the issuance of passports to Nigerians, the Commission, said in the past one year, NIMC has launched improved NIN slip with QR Code and MobileID app to ensure that alternative channels for identity verification are provided.

    In a statement yesterday, which depicts possible response to claims by NIS that NIMC was responsible for the delay in the issuance of passports to Nigerians, the Commission, said in the past one year, NIMC has launched improved NIN slip with QR Code and MobileID app to ensure that alternative channels for identity verification are provided.

    Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, in the statement, said these new channels put personal identity back in the hands of the ID holder and allows for easier and quick verification by simply scanning the barcode.

    See also  NIMC Lagos office shut as worker contracts COVID-19

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News