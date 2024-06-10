NLC Rules Out Strike to Demand New Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced on Monday that it will not embark on a strike action starting Tuesday to demand a new national minimum wage.

NLC President Joe Ajaero disclosed this during a press conference, explaining that the figures proposed by the Tripartite Committee are currently under review by President Bola Tinubu.

Ajaero clarified that the N62,000 proposed by the government does not imply acceptance by the labour unions.

“We cannot declare a strike now because the figures are with the President. We will wait for the President’s decision,” he stated.

He drew a parallel to the previous administration, noting, “During the tenure of the immediate past president, the figure that was proposed to him was N27,000 by the tripartite committee but he increased it to N30,000.

We are hopeful that this president will do the right thing.”

The NLC remains optimistic that President Tinubu will consider the labour union’s interests and set a fair new minimum wage.