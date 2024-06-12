NNPP Chieftain Oguntoyinbo Laments Hardship, Calls for True Democracy

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has expressed concern over the hardships Nigerians are facing instead of enjoying the dividends of democracy.

Oguntoyinbo made these remarks in a statement to mark Democracy Day on Wednesday.

He lamented that after 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, Nigeria has yet to embrace the true spirit of democracy.

Oguntoyinbo appealed to political leaders to adhere to democratic principles, ensuring that all citizens, regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliation, benefit from democratic governance.

“It is sad that after 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, our leaders are yet to embrace the true spirit of democracy. We have been having civilian rules that are not democratic,” Oguntoyinbo stated.

He highlighted the issue of flawed elections, noting that instead of citizens deciding their leaders, the outcomes are often determined by a few judges.

“Starting from the election, which is the basis of democracy, we have not had a free and fair election in this country.

Rather than people deciding who to govern as it is obtained in true democracy, five or seven judges of the Supreme Court or Appeal Courts have been the ones deciding the winners of our elections,” he said.

Oguntoyinbo also criticized the lack of independence among the three arms of government, with the legislature and judiciary being under the executive’s control.

He pointed out that Nigerians are experiencing hardship, with many dying of hunger daily, instead of benefiting from the so-called elected leaders.

“As we are celebrating Democracy Day today, I urge our leaders to have a change of heart and put the interest of Nigerians in their minds.

I urge the government to use this occasion to formulate policies that would bring growth and development, price control, and components of true democracy,” he added.

Oguntoyinbo concluded by appealing to Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders to take the right path in bringing development to the nation.

“We don’t have any other country and when our leaders get it right, we will all enjoy the resources that the Almighty has blessed us with,” he said.