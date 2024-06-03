NNPP Chieftain Urges President Tinubu to Meet Labour’s Minimum Wage Demands

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has called on President Bola Tinubu to accede to the labour leaders’ demands for a new minimum wage to prevent the country’s total collapse.

Oguntoyinbo made this appeal in a statement released to journalists on Monday. He emphasized that addressing the minimum wage issue is crucial to stabilizing the nation amid the ongoing NLC nationwide strike, which has significantly disrupted activities across the country.

Warning that a prolonged strike could further damage the economy, Oguntoyinbo advised the President to negotiate with the labour union and implement policies to mitigate the effects of subsidy removal on the populace.

“Government should not threaten the labour leaders with imprisonment or any form of threat. President Tinubu should personally dialogue with the Labour Leaders on the way forward.

He should come to terms with the reality on the ground,” Oguntoyinbo stated.

He further highlighted that the withdrawal of petroleum product subsidies and the lack of regulation on food and essential commodity prices have devalued the naira.

He noted that even the N494,000 being demanded by the labour union is insufficient to sustain an average worker for a month.

“The Federal Government should adopt a holistic approach to cushion the effect of the high cost of living in the country,” he added.