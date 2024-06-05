NNPP Governorship Candidate Withdraws from Ondo State Election Race

Israel Ayeni, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate for the November 16 election in Ondo State, has officially withdrawn from the race.

Ayeni secured the party’s ticket after polling 100 votes, defeating his sole rival, Prof. Ibrahim Ajagunna, during the party’s primary held on April 26.

In a letter addressed to journalists in Akure on Wednesday, Ayeni cited his withdrawal as being in the best interest of the NNPP.

“I, Ayeni Oluwatosin Israel, the governorship candidate of NNPP for the November 16, 2024, election in Ondo State, hereby voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest.

My withdrawal is in the best interest of our great party, NNPP,” the letter stated.

Confirming the withdrawal, NNPP State Chairman, Peter Olagookun, disclosed that Ayeni willingly stepped down to pave the way for a stronger candidacy within the party.

Olagookun, speaking to NAN via telephone, announced that there would be a substitution governorship primary of the party on Wednesday.

He expressed confidence that the change in the party’s candidacy would bolster its chances of success in the upcoming governorship election in the state.