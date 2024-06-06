NNPP Suspends Edo Governorship Candidate Amidst Controversy

Less than four months before the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended its candidate, Pastor Azemhe Azena.

InfoStride News reports that the suspension was enacted by the ward executives in Etsako East Local Government Area.

The notice, dated June 3, 2024, was signed by Ward 10 Chairman Kadiri Eshimokha, Woman Leader Stella Afebua, Youth Leader Eshiobu Johnson, and Secretary Imonikho Abdul.

The signatories cited alleged gross misconduct, disregard for party directives, and anti-party activities as reasons for Azena’s suspension.

The suspension letter was also sent to the National Chairman of the party, the Edo State Chairman, the Edo North Senatorial Vice Chairman, the South-South Vice Chairman, the National Chairman of INEC, and the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The State Chairman of the NNPP acknowledged receipt of the suspension notice on June 5, 2024.

In response, Azemhe Azena dismissed the suspension as fake, inconsequential, and ineffective during an interview with newsmen.

Azena claimed that those responsible for the suspension are not recognized members of the party in his ward.

According to Azena, the authentic Ward 10 Chairman of NNPP in Etsako East Local Government Area is Goddy Iyamah.

“He has since refuted the claim as false and stated that the persons whose names appeared in the suspension letter are not members of the party,” said Azena.