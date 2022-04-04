No Extension Is Imminent For Salah – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to play down reports that Mohamed Salah is set to commit his long-term future to the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he cannot confirm any imminent extension, but he can guarantee that contract talks are ongoing ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal first-leg tie at Benfica on Tuesday.

Klopp added that his focus now is on making Salah get back into his goalscoring groove.

His words, “The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need.”

On Salah, “For me, the performance level is important, how he brings players together,”

“It’s a tough period for Mo and Sadio [Mane], coming back from international duty and being available again. We see him every day — there is nothing to worry about.”

“Before the international break, in January, I did care a little bit that it was going unnoticed,”