North Central APC Forum Invites Governor Caleb Mutfwang to Defect to APC

The North Central APC Forum has extended an invitation to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, Chairman of the North Central APC Forum, issued a statement explaining that the invitation aims to further the progressive outreach of the APC.

The letter, titled “Invitation of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State to Join APC,” highlights recent consultations and meetings with party chieftains from Plateau State and the broader North Central region to finalize the invitation. The forum has already reached out to Mutfwang through the media.

The letter states, “Consequent upon this, it is also pertinent to formally notify you of our invitation to him (Mutfwang) to join the APC, and a formal letter to this effect will also be delivered to him hereafter, and to the Plateau State APC, as well as his ward in Mangu local government area.”

The invitation aims to help the APC reclaim Plateau State, which it lost to the PDP in the 2023 election after being in control since 2015.

The letter praises Governor Mutfwang’s developmental efforts, his acceptance within the state, his approach to enhancing peace and security, and his progressive personality.

“Besides, Governor Mutfwang is the only governor from the North Central who is not of the APC, and it is necessary to bring him on board so that he can be on the same page with his other counterparts in the North Central, and together they will have a common ground and work for the interest and development of the region in general and their specific states in particular,” the letter added.

The letter concludes by emphasizing the forum’s commitment to pushing for the success of the APC in the North Central region and the nation at large, stating, “By and large, our quest to push for the success of our party in the North Central region and in the nation at large cannot be overemphasized, and we are often poised to double our untiring efforts at all times.”