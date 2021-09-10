Not Taking Coronavirus Vaccine Messes With The Freedom Of Others – Howard Stern

Popular American radio and TV personality, Howard Stern has come out to blast those who are against coronavirus vaccination. He recently revealed this while speaking on his SiriusXM show, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he wants his own freedom to live and he needs to leave his home knowing he is not in any danger amid the pandemic.

He added that another thing he absolutely hates is the fact that these same people with COVID who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up.

His words, “Fuck them. Fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bullshit. As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine.”

“The other thing I hate is that all these people with COVID who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up.”

