NPA MD: Eze describes Koko’s Appointment as a Necessary Catholicon for a focused management

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Mohammed Bello Koko, as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The appointment conveyed in a circular issued on Tuesday, 15th February, 2022 by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Eric Ojiekwe, said Koko’s appointment takes immediate effect.

In a statement made available to media houses, Chief Eze said Koko’s prudence in finance management speaks of his mastery of the mechanics and workings of the finance sector and his professionalism inspired a massive fillip in the quarterly performance of the NPA in income generation and remittances to the national coffers within the short period he held sway as MD of the FG agency in acting capacity.

Describing Koko as a round peg in a hole, the APC chieftain commended the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, for always placing high premium on competence in the matter of who gets what especially in agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Transportation.

“I commend the Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi for always working to place public interest beyond petty sentiments. His selfless nature clearly inspired the appointment of Koko on meritorious grounds to head the NPA despite the community of interest from lobbyists.”

As one who has shown an appreciable sense of commitment towards his job and matters incidental thereto, Eze expressed confidence in the ability of Mohammed Koko to always deliver results within record time. He congratulated Koko on his new job and called on Nigerians to show him the necessary supports he needs to succeed in his new mandate.

The Nigeria Ports Authority is one of the key revenue generating agencies of the Nigerian government so, the fact that the task on whoever becomes the MD of the agency is enormous, cannot be contested, hence the Choice of Koko.

Mohammed Koko commenced his banking career in 1996 with FSB International Bank Plc, Port Harcourt, Rivers State where he served as Executive trainee-banking operations till 2004.

He rose to various positions such as Banking Officer-Credit and later Senior Banking Officer, Senior Treasury Officer and later the exalted position of Manager.

In furtherance of his banking career, Koko later joined one of Nigeria’s banking giant, Zenith Bank, where he became the Deputy General Manager, Zonal Head and member, Zenith Bank management team.

In 2016, he embarked on a leave of absence from the bank to take up his appointment as Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

A graduate of Management Studies, University of Sokoto, Koko is a Master’s Degree Holder in Business Administration from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.