NSCDC in Oyo State Unveils Major Human Trafficking and Smuggling Crackdown

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has made significant strides in its battle against human trafficking and smuggling, with recent operations leading to the arrest of four suspected human traffickers and the rescue of nine individuals exploited as prostitutes.

Additionally, the command has intercepted a substantial amount of smuggled petrol, further showcasing its dedication to curbing illegal activities in the state.

The commandant of the NSCDC in Oyo State, Augustine Padonu, made these revelations during a press briefing held at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan on Friday.

Padonu detailed how the command’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit conducted a successful raid on Tuesday at a hotel located in the Apata area of Ibadan, leading to the apprehension of the suspects and the rescue of the victims.

The operation resulted in the rescue of nine individuals, including seven adult women and two underage girls.

According to Padonu, three of the suspects were involved in trafficking underage girls from rural areas for prostitution.

The fourth suspect, a male hotel manager, was alleged to have colluded with the female traffickers to exploit these minors in the hotel.

Padonu emphasised the importance of these operations, stating, “The Oyo State Command of NSCDC has achieved a significant breakthrough in combating human trafficking and the smuggling of petroleum products.

This success underscores our relentless commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly children, from exploitation and abuse while safeguarding the nation’s economy from illegal activities.”

In addition to the human trafficking arrests, the command has also made a notable discovery related to the smuggling of petroleum products.

On July 30, the NSCDC’s monitoring team, acting on credible intelligence, uncovered 55 30-litre kegs of petrol hidden in a forested area near Gwagwasu Moore Road, Kishi, in the northern part of the state.

The petrol was discovered to be part of a larger smuggling operation that threatens both the economy and public safety.

Padonu explained that the smugglers had fled upon detecting the presence of NSCDC operatives, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.

“The smuggling of petroleum products poses a severe challenge to our economy and safety. We are intensifying our efforts to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspects,” he said.

He also called on the public to assist in the fight against smuggling by reporting any relevant information to the NSCDC.

“We urge the public to support us by providing any information related to petroleum product smuggling.

The NSCDC is resolute in its commitment to tackling these issues decisively,” Padonu added.

One of the rescued underage victims, who spoke to the press, shared a harrowing account of her experiences.

She revealed that she had been pregnant and forced to work under the traffickers’ control, earning approximately N10,000 daily, of which she only received N2,000.

Her testimony highlights the severe exploitation faced by trafficked individuals and the urgent need for continued vigilance and intervention by law enforcement agencies.

The recent actions by the NSCDC reflect a broader commitment to addressing both human trafficking and economic sabotage, demonstrating the agency’s role in upholding the law and protecting the rights of vulnerable populations.

The successful rescue operations and interception of smuggled goods are critical steps in safeguarding the community and ensuring justice for those affected by such crimes.